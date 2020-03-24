As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:32 IST

The Punjab government has sought funds from the Centre to build isolation ward and other buildings to treat Covid-19 patients, after 90,000 NRIs returned to state in the past few months.

“As we have so many NRIs in Punjab and 90,000 people have come here in the last three-four months, we have asked for Rs 150 crore from the Centre to help us build infrastructure as well as for isolation wards and other things if there are more cases,” Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said on Monday.

He also said that five MPs met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the same.

According to the health ministry, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has now climbed to 467, including foreign nationals.

The Punjab government on Monday imposed curfew across the state and sanctioned Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to help the state tide over the crisis.

“The DCs have been asked to issue orders accordingly. Any person required to be given relaxation will be so allowed specifically for a given period and purpose,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

He also announced deferment of payment of electricity, sewerage and water bills in the state.

The state government had earlier initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. “All measures being taken are for the larger good of everyone. While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against #Covid,” the Chief Minister had tweeted earlier.

The Labour Department in the state has already decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 3000 to 3,18,000 registered construction workers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts, involving approximately an expenditure of Rs 96 crore.