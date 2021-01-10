News updates from Hindustan Times: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive for bird flu and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bird flu in UP: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive
Bird flu has made its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh with the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal confirming that at least two samples of the 10 red jungle fowls, found dead in Kanpur zoo over the past three days, have tested positive for avian influenza, an official said. Read more
Chhattisgarh health minister opposes use of Covaxin
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said use of Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin should not be allowed as its trial has not been completed yet and final results are awaited. Read more
There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said cement and steel factories are exploiting people by levying higher rates and indicated that there is an active cartel in both industries. Read more
Agri-reforms must focus on women farmers
The ongoing farm protests have raised a host of issues that affect the sector, beyond the laws which are being sought to be rolled back. Read more
Kangana slams Twitter CEO after ban on Trump, asks him to not preach
Sharing a 2015 tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday slammed Jack accusing him of showing intolerance "for anything". Read more
India’s domestic seasons begins in bio-bubbles across 7 cities
On Friday evening, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat tweeted a picture of his team bonding over food on the ground following their first training session after quarantine. Read more
Priyanka Chopra wraps up Text For You shoot after salon visit row, shares pic
Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot of her romantic film, Text For You. Priyanka was shooting for the movie since the past couple of months in London. Read more
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
