Chhattisgarh health minister opposes use of Covaxin
- Bharat Biotech received DCGI approval for phase 3 clinical trials in 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India, according to the company website
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said use of Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin should not be allowed as its trial has not been completed yet and final results are awaited.
“The third phase trial of Covaxin is under process. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use (by the Drug Controller General of India). Its use should be avoided until its complete results are out,” Deo told reporters.
When asked whether Covaxin would be administered to people if provided to the state, the minister said, “In my opinion, it should not be allowed in the state. As of now I am not confident to tell people to accept this vaccine.”
Covaxin is indigenous Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).
The vaccine received DCGI approval for phase I & II human clinical trials and the trials commenced across India from July, 2020.
After successful completion of the interim analysis from the Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials, Bharat Biotech received DCGI approval for phase 3 clinical trials in 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India, according to the company website.
He, however, said, there is an indication that Covishield vaccine will be made available to the state which would be used at a large scale.
Chhattisgarh has completed the mock drill for the distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in all its 28 districts and has made elaborate arrangements for the vaccination drive, which is expected soon, a health official said.
2.53 lakh healthcare personnel will be administered the vaccine in the first phase of the drive in the state, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox