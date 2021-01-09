Priyanka Chopra wraps up Text For You shoot after salon visit row, shares pic
Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot of her romantic film, Text For You. Priyanka was shooting for the movie since the past couple of months in London.
Priyanka took a selfie while wearing a mask and showed some technicians and crew members behind her. "Last day on set! #TextForYou Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful," she wrote with her post.
Earlier this week it was reported that Priyanka had flouted safety rules by visiting a hair salon in London, which is under another coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases. The regulations state that ‘personal care services’, including salons and spas, must remain closes.
British media reported that Priyanka, along with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and pet dog Diana, visited the salon with celebrity stylist Josh Wood. The police were alerted of the breach and reached the salon to give a verbal reminder to the owner.
However, Priyanka's representative said that the actor had ‘paperwork legally permitting her to be there’. She went to get her hair coloured for her film. “As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied,” the spokesperson had said.
Text For You features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Singer Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film, a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich.
Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is about a young woman who loses her fiancé to a car accident but continues to send messages to his old phone number even after two years. When his number is reassigned, she develops a bond with the new owner.
