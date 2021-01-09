Deepika Padukone shares unseen pic of Ranveer Singh eating her birthday cake
Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans to unseen pictures from her private photo album all day. In an Instagram interaction session with her fans, she has posted pictures requested by them.
On Saturday, she gave a glimpse into her recent birthday celebration. When a fan asked to see an unseen picture of her and Ranveer Singh, she shared a photo of herself, feeding him her birthday cake.
"Ranveer Singh finishing all my birthday cake," she wrote with the photo, adding three crying emojis. In the photo, they are seen surrounded by colourful, pink and orange balloons, wearing casual outfits.
Deepika also shared a picture of herself doing the headstand, a video of a tiger from her recent trip to Ranthambore, some tasty treats that she enjoys and her current favourite song.
Deepika and Ranveer celebrated her birthday with friends and family. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived to celebrate with the actor. Ranveer shared a childhood picture of her and another that showed them cuddling, to wish her on her special day. "Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday," he had captioned his post.
Deepika, too, shared a video of her life journey. "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank," she wrote with her post.
She was last seen on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film released in January 2020 and was about an acid attack survivor and activist.
She will next be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's 83. While he will play former cricket star Kapil Dev, she will play his wife Romi. The film was scheduled to release in summer 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment
She is also working on Shakun Batra's domestic noir film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Reports suggest that she will announce a new project with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gol gappe and pizza, Anushka Sharma enjoys a Sindhi feast at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal on Gabriella Demeteridas: 'Feel like I have dated her for 18 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal wish Hrithik Roshan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Dangal girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychological thrillers are a niche and a tricky genre to ace, says Ali Fazal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Satya Paul’s pieces were art’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu's tweets about jealous people, is it aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan says privileged upbringing made him the right choice for Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Saif’s style evokes a nostalgia of our past, but in a contemporary way’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shirodkar: Taking the vaccine doesn’t mean no mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Box office report: Small-budget films give hope, Bollywood waits for big ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar: I hope gender gaps in terms of pay scale, opportunities reduces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces film with Deepika, here's her reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova teaser: Tiger Shroff dances like a dream, Disha Patani says 'killed it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox