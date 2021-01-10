Kangana slams Twitter CEO after ban on Trump, asks him to not preach

Sharing a 2015 tweet of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday slammed Jack accusing him of showing intolerance "for anything". The tweet comes a day after the micro-blogging platform permanently banned US outgoing President Donald Trump's personal handle @realDonaldTrump and @TeamTrump and deleted some recent posts of @POTUS handle.

Kangana quoted an old tweet of Jack where the CEO had said Twitter stands for freedom of expression and asked him to stop preaching. "We stand for speaking truth to power. And we stand for empowering dialogue," he had written on Twitter.

Also Watch | Kangana Ranaut meets MP CM Shivraj Chouhan; backs anti-conversion law





No you don’t,Islamists nation and Chinese propaganda has bought you completely, you only stand for your petty gains. You shamelessly show intolerance for anything other than what they want. U are nothing but a little slave of your own greeds. Don’t preach again its embarrassing. https://t.co/jDn97OVrHU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 10, 2021

"No you don’t, Islamists nation and Chinese propaganda has (sic) bought you completely, you only stand for your petty gains. You shamelessly show intolerance for anything other than what they want. U are nothing but a little slave of your own greeds. Don’t preach again its embarrassing," Kangana wrote.

The ban on Donald Trump has opened a debate of freedom of expression as several Indian celebrities, politicians have voiced opinions against such "muscle flexing" of tech companies. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday condemned the action and said it is a wake-up call for those who don't yet understand the threat to democracies by unregulated big tech companies. He also urged the Centre to review guidelines for intermediaries. Intermediaries can't interfere into social media content, he said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Twitter for reaping benefits of Trump's "hate speeches" for long and then banning him when he is out of power.

A Mumbai-based lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, had approached the Bombay High Court last year seeking blocking of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account as he alleged the actor of hurting religious sentiments. The Bombay high court, however, said Kangana has the fundamental right to have an account to express her thoughts.

The actor on Saturday met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as she was in Bhopal shooting for her upcoming spy thriller Dhakaad.

Praising the Madhya Pradesh government for its Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, the actor said, "Many people may have problems with this law, but people should understand that laws are made only for those who have been cheated. This law will not apply to the inter-caste marriages that usually happen. It is applicable. This law will help those who get cheated in such cases."

Talking about atrocities against women, the actor said, "In countries like Saudi Arabia, those who commit crimes against women are hanged to death at intersections. We need to set similar examples here."