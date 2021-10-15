News updates from Hindustan Times: 32 killed in multiple blasts at Kandahar mosque and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least 32 killed in multiple blasts at Kandahar mosque

A week after the deadly suicide attack in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city, multiple explosions hit a mosque in Kandahar city during the Friday prayers, reported new agencies. A hospital spokesperson told news agency AFP that at least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded in the explosions at the Shiite mosque. Read more

‘CSK or KKR, who will win IPL 2021?’: McGrath makes his prediction, Wasim Jaffer’s response sets Twitter on fire

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are set to square off against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for one last in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. The two teams will compete against each other in the season finale at the Dubai International cricket stadium while the fans are gearing up to cheer for their favourite sides. Read more

Elephant joins man in hula hoop performance, video is incredible to watch

A video shared by German acrobat Rene Casselly involving an elephant has left people amazed. There is a possibility that his video will stun you too. The clip shows the animal joining him for a hula hoop performance. Read more

Little Things season 4 review: Farewell to Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal and best show on modern love India's ever seen

There will be so much to miss as Netflix’s Little Things comes to an end with its fourth season. This ‘little’ show limited itself to the huge task of sensitively, authentically showing the everyday tiny things that made love so beautiful. We watched season one on YouTube after a college friend would just not shut up about it. Read more

From Honda to Kawasaki: Two-wheeler companies turning a serious eye on EVs

Electric vehicles sales in India are rocketing to new heights and that's majorly because of the range of new options available in the market, alongside various subsidies offered by the government to encourage new buyers to opt for battery-powered vehicles. Read more

Vaani Kapoor raises hotness quotient in sexy crop tops, high-waist denim jeans

Two wardrobe staples that guaranteed make us feel sartorially high are crop tops and high-waist denims, both of which have been a fashion fad all throughout this season and tapping into the trend in her own charming style is Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. Making the most of the last few days of summers, Vaani laid sultry fashion cues on how to style high-waist denim jeans with sexy crop tops in pink, white and red and her smoking hot looks are enough fashion inspiration to slay on our next casual outing. Read more

Watch: PM Modi launches 7 new defence PSUs on Vijayadashmi; OFB dissolved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven new defence companies on Vijayadashami. PM Modi said the seven companies will contribute to India’s military strength in future. The seven companies are carved out of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). OFB was dissolved by the Defence Ministry earlier this year. The Assets of the 200-year-old OFB were divided into these seven DPSUs. Watch more

