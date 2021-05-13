News updates from HT | 50 employees suffering from Covid-19: Bharat Biotech's message and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

50 employees suffering from Covid: Bharat Biotech's message amid vaccine woes

Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitrs Ella on Wednesday said the vaccine maker is working round the clock to ensure the supply of the vaccines at a time when 50 of its employees are fighting the infection. Read more

As states float global tenders, uncertainty persists over vaccine supplies

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu became 11th state in India to opt for floating of global tenders to get Covid-19 vaccines, even as states which have decided to opt for global tenders lack clarity on when they would receive these additional doses of vaccines and have cut back on plans to vaccinate those in the 18-45 age bracket in the wake of vaccine shortage. Read more

Kejriwal asks 'where is India' as states float global tenders for Covid vaccines

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said several states floating separate tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines from abroad is detrimental for India's image in the world. Read more

Govt says reports of faulty ventilators in Punjab's Faridkot hospital unfounded, issue with hospital infrastructure

In what appeared to be a rebuttal to these claims, the Union government on Thursday said the reports about ventilators being of poor quality seem to be unfounded and do not have full information on the matter. Read more

'They weren't going to the Gabba': Australia captain Tim Paine says India good at 'niggling' and 'creating sideshows'

Australia captain Tim Paine has taken a shot at India, saying the Indian cricket team are good at distracting the opposition with things that 'do not matter'. Read more

Mahindra Thar launch in Australia halted after Jeep moves court over design

Mahindra and Mahindra has put off its plans to launch the Thar SUV down under after US-based carmaker Fiat Chrysler, which owns the Jeep brand, decided to move court in Australia. Read more

Zareen Khan weighed over 100kg in college: 'I only faced body-shaming when I entered the film industry'

Actor Zareen Khan has revealed that she faced fat-shaming in the film industry after she started acting. She also said that she was never bullied for her weight prior to that, even when she weighed more than 100kg when in college. Read more

Watch: India receives Covid medical supplies from Germany, Finland and Greece