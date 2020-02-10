News updates from Hindustan Times: 60% Vidarbha farmers suffering from mental illnesses, says study and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:11 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

60% Vidarbha farmers suffering from mental illnesses; need for experts across rural areas: Study

A total of 60% of the farmers in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra could need help for mental illnesses, says a study by International Institute of Population Science (IIPS), Mumbai. Medical experts and activists have raised the need for recruiting trained counsellors in rural areas to counsel them. Read more.

Coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China; WHO says ‘tip of the iceberg’

Sunday recorded the highest number of new deaths from the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak for a single day in China with 97 people dying until midnight and the toll hitting the 908-mark on the mainland. Read more.

Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi

Congress leaders have expressed confidence despite exit polls predicting bleak prospects in Delhi elections for the party but are worried that the return of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could hit their revival plans in the national capital. Read more.

Despite exit polls, BJP confident of strategy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said on Sunday that his party is confident about its prospects in the Delhi assembly elections, a day after five exit polls predicted a win by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital. Read more.

Oscars 2020: From Parasite to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, check out full list of winners

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and South Korean movie Parasite got off to what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards ceremony. Parasite got off to strong start by winning the original screenplay Oscar, the first of six potential Academy Awards for the film on Sunday. Read more.

Mixed feelings at Ravi Bishnoi’s house after India U19 lost to Bangladesh U19 in World Cup final

It was a proud moment for the family members of India U-19 leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as their boy emerged the leading wicket taker of ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. However, despite returning figures of 4/30 in the final against Bangladesh on Sunday, the three-wicket defeat has put celebrations on hold. Read more.

Oscars 2020: Billy Porter shines in gold, Natalie Portman’s outfit is all for feminism, pink dominates the red carpet

Pose star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday’s Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance. Porter kicked off the ceremony in a Giles Deacon custom couture outfit, rocking a gold-feathered top and a voluminous printed gown paired with custom Jimmy Choo shoes - also golden. Read more.

Oscars 2020 fashion: Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors

Natalie Portman has made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet as she chose to wear a cape over her gown embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year’s ceremony. Natalie’s gown and cape are from the house of Dior. Read more.