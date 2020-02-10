Oscars 2020: From Parasite to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, check out full list of winners

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 08:46 IST

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and South Korean movie Parasite got off to what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards ceremony. Parasite got off to strong start by winning the original screenplay Oscar, the first of six potential Academy Awards for the film on Sunday.

Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit brought a best adapted screenplay Oscar for director and writer Taika Waititi. Toy Story 4 was named best animated feature. The nominees and winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Check out full list of nominees (updated live):

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Director:

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Animated Feature:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Chris Butler

Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley (WINNER)

Animated Short:

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry (WINNER)

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan

Memorable, Bruno Collet

Sister, Siqi Song

Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (WINNER)

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han (WINNER)

Cinematography:

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best Documentary Feature:

American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar (WINNER)

The Cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best Documentary Short Subject:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger (WINNER)

Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix

Best Live Action Short Film:

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat

The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry (WINNER)

Saria, Bryan Buckley

A Sister, Delphine Girard

Best Foreign Language Film:

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland (WINNER)

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:

Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester (WINNER)

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design:

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh (WINNER)

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Original Score:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams* The King, Nicholas Britell

Original Song:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

Makeup and Hair:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Costume Design:

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran (WINNER)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects:

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917 (WINNER)

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

