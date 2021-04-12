News updates from HT: 7 Bihar cops suspended for laxity in SHO lynching case, 7 accused held and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

7 Bihar cops suspended for laxity in SHO lynching case, 7 accused held

Seven police personnel in Bihar, including a circle inspector, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty resulting in the lynching of Kishanganj station house officer (SHO) in-charge Ashwani Kumar (51), during a raid in neighbouring West Bengal early Saturday to arrest members of a bike-snatching gang. Read more

Kumbh Mela 2021: Shahi Snan today with Covid-19 norms in place

Thousands of devotees gathered in Haridwar to take part in Kumbh Mela's Shahi Snan ritual amid the resurgence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country. The royal holy baths will take place on Monday and Wednesday. Read more

Surge in Covid cases casts shadow on Bihu celebrations in Assam

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu celebrations in Assam. The biggest festival in the state, which marks start of the Assamese New Year, begins this week. Read more

Mukhtar Ansari to appear in 2 cases virtually today from Banda jail

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Ansari is an accused in the 21-year-old assault case involving the jailor and deputy jailor in Lucknow. Read more

Lot to learn from Jonty Rhodes’s fielding know-how, says Chris Jordan

There’s a Chris Jordan catch for everything spectacular on a cricket field—be it lapping up reflex catches at slips in Test whites, converting half chances off powerful drives at mid-wicket or juggling catches at the fence that have become a specialisation in T20 cricket. Read more

Skoda Octavia to get sportier, will now get Sportline version for the first time

Skoda is all set to add even more models to its wide Octavia range. The Czech carmaker has announced that it will offer the fourth generation of its 'bestseller' in a new and dynamic Sportline version. Read more

Searching for Sheela trailer: Shakun Batra's Netflix film picks up where Wild Wild Country left off

Netflix on Monday unveiled the first trailer for Searching for Sheela, and upcoming documentary about Ma Anand Sheela, the controversial one-time aide to spiritual leader Osho. Read more

‘All because of hard work’: Man’s journey from slums to discovering asteroid may wow you

Some remarkable life stories bear the power to inspire many. The story of Aryan Mishra is a precious addition to that category. Shared on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video features Mishra’s journey from staying at a slum to achieving unbelievable goals simply with hard work. Read more

Watch| Candle roadshow: Why Mamata held unique rally after Cooch Behar violence