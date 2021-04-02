News updates from HT| A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment: PM Modi's pitch in Madurai and al the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment: PM Modi's poll pitch in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the citizens of Tamil Nadu to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it was working towards the development of the southern state in all aspects. Read more

Covid vaccine causing deaths? AEFI experts say there’s insufficient evidence

Most of the eight deaths analysed for Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have had temporal relationship, but there is insufficient definitive evidence for vaccine causing event, the national committee performing causality assessment results of these deaths has found. Read more

Maharashtra CM to hold meeting over Covid; stricter curbs likely from weekend

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a high-level meeting on Friday evening to take stock of the situation. Read more

NCB red-flags Mumbai as cocaine capital of India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has red-flagged Mumbai as the cocaine capital of India saying that other metropolitan cities are not lagging behind with the drug mafia spreading its tentacles in India, Canada and Australia. Read more

10 years after April 2, 2011, what are India's World Cup-winning 15 cricketers doing now

More than a billion dreams came true exactly 10 years ago on April 2 in 2011. But astonishing as it may sound, India’s XI in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka never played a match together after that fateful night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza is the queen of kaftans and breezy dresses, proof in pics

New bride Dia Mirza recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on social media and took the internet by storm. Read more

Tom & Jerry movie review: Iconic cartoon characters gatecrash a Big Fat Bollywood wedding

Apologies if the Tom & Jerry live-action/animation hybrid movie directed by Tim Story does’t meet your expectations. The Coen Brothers weren't available. Read more

Medical students from Kerala groove to Rasputin by band Boney M. Watch

Have you ever seen dance videos which make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too? Well here’s one such video. It shows two medical students dancing to Rasputin by the band Boney M. Read more

Watch: First batch of women military police gear up to join Indian Army