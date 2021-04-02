Maharashtra CM to hold meeting over Covid; stricter curbs likely from weekend

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a high-level meeting on Friday evening to take stock of the situation. The state government is expected to impose stricter curbs in what could be called a partial lockdown instead of a complete lockdown that has been opposed by political parties.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and health minister Rajesh Tope are also likely to join the meeting from their respective districts. The state government is expected to take a call on stricter curbs which are likely to be imposed from weekend.

The government is expected to regulate the timings of markets, shops and establishments, and offices to reduce crowding at public places and public transport. The state authorities have already hinted at shutting down malls, theatres and restaurants.

“A blanket lockdown has been opposed by all sectors and political parties as it hit the economy. Instead of that, stricter norms are expected to be announced today. By reducing the workforce in private and government offices, crowding in public transport can be regulated. The working class is witnessed to be superspreaders in the second wave. Offices are allowed to operate at 50% of their workforce. This percentage is expected to be further reduced to encourage work from home,” said an official from the health department.

The official said government departments have also started preparing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for potential curbs. Thackeray may also address the state to announce the restrictions.

Maharashtra logged its highest one-day spike on Thursday with 43,183 cases and 249 deaths. Mumbai reported 8,646 cases and 18 deaths the same day. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar hinted at stricter restrictions.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday in Jalna that though the state is heading towards a lockdown, it would not happen right away. “We have been taking stock of the available health infrastructure and preparedness to cope with the rising cases. About 5% of the infected people need serious attention with oxygen, ICU beds with ventilators. With nearly 40,000 cases being reported everyday, we need to ramp up our healthcare infrastructure. The chief minister has been taking stock of the situation by talking to us, various departments, state task force and will take a call at appropriate time,” he said.