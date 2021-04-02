IND USA
The image shows medical students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar dancing.(Instagram/@naveen_k_razak)
Medical students from Kerala groove to Rasputin by band Boney M. Watch

“Wow… what a performance,” wrote an YouTube user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Have you ever seen dance videos which make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too? Well here’s one such video. It shows two medical students dancing to Rasputin by the band Boney M.

The video features Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar, both students of Thrissur Medical College, Kerala. They are seen busting some cool dance moves to the popular track.

The clip was originally shared by Razak on Instagram last month. It captured people’s attention again after being shared by a Twitter user Judish Raj.

“Take more chances. Dance more dances,” Razak wrote while sharing the video. As for Raj, he tweeted, “Stylish dancing medicos” along with the clip.

The other dancer, Omkumar, also took to YouTube to post the video. “Rasputin - Dance in Scrubs by Naveen Razak and Janaki M Omkumar,” she wrote.

Take a look at the clip which has now wowed many:

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 1.3 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of reactions from people. Many dropped appreciative comments on all the posts.

“Their moves are so elegant,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow… what a performance,” shared another. “Simply awesome,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the dance video? Did it make you tap your feet too?

