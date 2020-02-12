News updates from Hindustan Times: AAP leader went to temple after poll win, 1 killed in attack on convoy; FIR filed and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav went to temple after poll win, convoy attacked; 1 volunteer killed

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was attacked, leading to death of a party volunteer. Read more.

Five factors behind Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s sweep 2.0 in Delhi assembly election

With 53.6& vote share, the AAP swept Delhi again, winning 62 seats. Five factors that led to AAP’s stellar performance. Read more.

Uber reinstates driver who took poet to cops for ‘anti-national’ activities

An Uber driver, who was suspended for up to 72 hours from using the taxi aggregator’s mobile application for reporting a poet-activist for ‘anti-national’ activities, was reinstated by the company on Tuesday. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: Average of 114.60, 5 wickets - Stats reveal biggest reason behind India’s series loss

Virat Kohli looked dejected after his side suffered a whitewash in an ODI series for the first time under his watch. After the superb results in the T20I series, India failed to show up in the ODIs as New Zealand found new ways to bounce back and get results in their favour. Read more.

10 Years of My Name is Khan: Shah Rukh-Kajol’s onscreen son is all grown up, reminisces about experience

It was his film debut and he got to play Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s onscreen son in the Karan Johar-directorial, My Name Is Khan This was a decade ago and he was just 12. Read more.

Happy Hug Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

Valentine’s week is underway and every day of this week is celebrated with much enthusiasm. One of the days that fall in this week is Hug Day, which is celebrated on February 12. Read more.

How the new decade could cause the mass extinction of private car trips

Private car trips will drop by 10% on average by 2030 to make up less than half of all city journeys, while public transport, walking and bicycle will all increase in popularity, the Mobility Futures study found. Read more.