Home / India News / 'AAP MLA wasn't the target', say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy

‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy

Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman who, his supporters say, was on foot.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2020 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav speaks to reporters after attack on his convoy on Tuesday night.
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav speaks to reporters after attack on his convoy on Tuesday night.(ANI Photo)
         

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and arrested a man after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was attacked, leading to death of a party volunteer last night. The attack on MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday at Aruna Asaf Ali Marg in south Delhi when he was coming back from a temple. Yadav escaped unhurt.

Another volunteer accompanying the leader was injured, AAP said on Twitter. Yadav won the Delhi Assembly election from Mehrauli. 

The police ruled out any political motive behind the shooting incident. The cops are scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

“The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn’t the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer),” said Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh.

Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman who, his supporters say, was on foot. The gunman escaped after the attack.

“The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant,” Yadav said. 

“Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack,” he added. The injured AAP volunteer was admitted to a hospital nearby.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election in face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union ministers and chief ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

