Happy Hug Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:17 IST

Valentine’s week has begun and every day of this week is celebrated with much enthusiasm. The week-long festivities begin on February 7 and culminate on February 14, which is celebrated as Valentine’s Day. One of the days that fall in this week is Hug Day, which is celebrated on February 12. Hug is seen as an expression of love and care. When two people hug each other, their brain releases Oxytocin, which is also known as happy hormone or love hormone. The secretion of this hormone helps body alleviate the blood pressure, making the person relaxed.

Couples hug each other on this day to showcase their love and care. Hug Day falls a day after Propose Day. So, if your partner has agreed to your proposal, you may strengthen your bond by hugging each other.

Couples not only hug on this day, but also exchange wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS. Here are some of the best ones:

B08347XK43

•Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy Hug Day!

•Just give a warm hug to Bucket of flowers sent by me, I just imagine that i got your hug. Happy hug day!

•Just hug me, I want it and I want it for this life forever. You hug is solace for me my dear friend. Happy Hug Day 2020!

B07BPYHB5Y

•Worrying never reduces sorrow of anyone, However, it enhances the own health problems, Instead, hugging politely to any needy, May prevent him to go on wrong way. Hug day 2020

•When I was in dearth, it was you my friend that saved me losing myself. Just your hug gave me the strength to get back everything what I had lost. Happy hug day my dearest and closest friend.

•When no pills and medicine could save you, at that time only a hug of love and warmest feeling could save you. And you gave me that. I love you. Happy hug day!

•Just give me a tight hug. I need it from you my love of life. Thank you for being there for me every time. You are beautiful part of my life and always will be. Great hugs from me!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.