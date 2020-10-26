News updates from Hindustan Times: Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A)

Actor Payal Ghosh has joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing, reports said on Monday. Ghosh had recently accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, a charge denied by the filmmaker. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election: Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday exhorted voters to bring him back to power so that the development initiatives taken by his government in the past 15 years could be continued. Read more

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon for the 2+2 dialogue. The talks will be held on Tuesday. Read more

Hardik Pandya takes a knee during IPL 2020 match to show support to Black Lives Matter movement

India allrounder Hardik Pandya became the first player in Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE to take a knee to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Pandya made the gesture during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Read more

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to honour Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput with special screenings of their films

Late actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As a part of IFFM’s tribute section, the festival will be screening Irrfan’s Song of Scorpion, Rishi’s 102 Not Out and Sushant’s Kedarnath this year. Read more

Airtel IQ cloud-based communication platform launched in India: Here’s what it does

Airtel is making its presence even stronger in the enterprise segment by introducing Airtel IQ. It is a cloud-based communication platform that enables secure and easy communication between customers and businesses.Read more

Indian, Pakistani women diagnosed with more aggressive breast cancer at younger age: Study

Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms, at a younger age, according to a study that provides an insight into understanding the risk factors influencing the disease. Read more

Man covers himself with over 6 lakh bees, bags record. Video creates buzz

Guinness World Records often takes to Facebook to share such videos of records which are astonishing, shocking or awe-inspiring. Chances are their throwback video, posted a few hours ago, will make you feel all of these things at once. It shows how a man named Ruan Liangming made his record involving bees, a lot of them. Read more

Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing.”Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it is about to touch Rs 100/kg. Watch Here