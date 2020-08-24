News updates from Hindustan Times: Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Adityanath orders increase in number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

Chief minister Adityanath on Monday directed officers concerned to increase the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in such a manner that there would always be a surplus of beds at these facilities, the chief minister’s office said in a statement. Read more.

CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark

Amid the fireworks in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a friction between the veterans and Team Rahul played out publicly on Twitter for a few minutes on Monday when party’s communication chief RS Surjewala rejected old warhorse Kapil Sibal’s allegations that Rahul Gandhi accused some seniors of colluding with the BJP during the high-voltage CWC discussions. Read more.

Salman Khan performs Ganpati visarjan with family members, distributes sweets to everyone. Watch video

Salman Khan and his entire family and a few industry friends came together at Sohail Khan’s house on Sunday for the Ganpati visarjan. While Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan led the ritual of Ganpati visarjan, the Khan brothers came together to lend a hand in immersing the Ganesha idol in a tub filled with water. Read more.

Netflix India’s Bollywood cast for Lucifer is something you can’t miss

If you’re an avid audience of fantasy sitcoms, you may have come across the popular Netflix show Lucifer. Starring Tom Ellis as the charismatic Devil, the show has created a buzz among netizens. The first part of season 5 dropped on August 21, and people are already swooning over it. Read more.

‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the Congress party. While addressing party workers in Gwalior, Scindia revealed that he had been offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post by the Congress party but he did not accept it since he wanted to work for the people. Read more.

Bipasha Basu shares perfect Monday workout motivation as she misses ‘the energy of a gym’

Procrastinating workouts have been a constant, courtesy endless weeks of staying at home during COVID-19 lockdown but Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu feels excuses are easy to create but won’t help. As she misses “the energy of a gym”, the Dangerous star gave fans a glimpse of her high-intensity exercise session at home. Read more.