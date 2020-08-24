e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India’s Bollywood cast for Lucifer is something you can’t miss

Netflix India has shared what they think may make the best Bollywood cast of the popular show Lucifer.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For the main character, Lucifer, Netflix India chose Hrithik Roshan
For the main character, Lucifer, Netflix India chose Hrithik Roshan(Twitter/@netflix_in)
         

If you’re an avid audience of fantasy sitcoms, you may have come across the popular Netflix show Lucifer. Starring Tom Ellis as the charismatic Devil, the show has created a buzz among netizens. The first part of season 5 dropped on August 21, and people are already swooning over it. Adding to the excitement, Netflix India has shared what they think may make the best Bollywood cast of this popular show. And of course, it has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram page, the post comes with six pictures featuring actors from Bollywood portrayed as the different characters of Lucifer. For the main character, Lucifer, they chose Hrithik Roshan. Other than this, Netflix has selected Radhika Apte for the character of Mazikeen and R. Madhavan as Amenadiel.

“Before you fight us, we have already fought amongst ourselves and this is the result. Did we get it right?” reads the caption of the post. Take a look at the post to check out the talented actors for the other roles:

Shared on August 23, the post has garnered over 3 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some loved the cast, others had a few different opinions.

“Radhika Apte can play all of the roles,” commented an Instagram user pulling reference to Apte’s omnipresence in Netflix shows. “Perfect,” said another. “Yes. We dig the cast,” wrote a third. “I’ll watch anything with Madhavan in it,” added a fourth.

What do you think of this cast?

