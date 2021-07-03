News updates from Hindustan Times: After Tirath Singh Rawat exits, Uttarakhand BJP to meet today and all the latest new

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand BJP meeting today after Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation

Uttarakhand BJP unit will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to decide on a new leader after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as the hill state's chief minister.

Read more.

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 19, conclude on August 13

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 19 and last till August 13 this year, an official communique said on Friday. The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday, July 19, and conclude on Friday, August 13, subject to exigencies of government business.

Read more.

Bharat Biotech says completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has completed the final Phase-3 analysis for Covaxin, its indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Citing pre-print data from "India's largest efficacy trial", the pharmaceutical claimed that an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic Covid-19 patients has been found in Covaxin.

Read more.

French judge to probe alleged corruption in Rafale deal: Report

A French judge has been appointed to head a probe into suspected “corruption and favouritism” in the ₹59,000 crore Rafale deal with India for 36 fighter jets, according to a report in a French online journal, Mediapart.

Read more.

UP zila panchayat chairperson polls to be held in 53 districts today

Voting for 53 seats of zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Saturday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 of them unopposed and the Samajwadi Party’s candidates in one, poll officials said. The polls, being held ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled next year, will be held from 11am to 3pm and the counting of votes will start after that, they added.

Read more.

Arjun Kapoor says him, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are 'not one unit': 'We still are different families'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his and Anshula Kapoor's equation with their half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He said that he doesn't 'want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect'. Arjun further added that they are 'different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other'.

Read more.

'It is ridiculous': Ashwin on Kohli's best-of-three WTC final comment, says Virat 'never demanded something'

India lost the first-ever World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team India's performance in the WTC final was criticised by many former cricketers and fans alike as the batsmen and bowlers failed to perform at their best in the all-important match.

Read more.

Anushka Sharma's crop shirt in video with Virat won't burn a hole in your pocket

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli delighted netizens with a fun new video on Instagram. The couple shared a video of themselves balancing cricket bats on their fingers for the viral Bat Balance challenge. Anushka wore a steal-worthy top and denims combo in the video, and we have the details for you.

Read more.

Rawat Vs Rawat: Former Uttarakhand CM on ‘mistakes’ made by his successor

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks on the alleged fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates scam in the state. The former CM talks about how he would have dealt with the Kumbh Mela situation amid the pandemic. Trivendra Singh Rawat also explains his statement on cows.

Watch here.