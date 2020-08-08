News updates from Hindustan Times: All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:12 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said all those who had been on board the Air India Express flight which skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode international airport killing 18 people on Friday evening, would be tested for the Covid-19 infection. So far, only one of the victims has tested positive for the viral disease.

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, gets discharged from hospital: ‘I told you guys I’d beat this’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE.Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them,” he wrote. He also shared a picture of a medical board on Instagram.

Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday

The weather department has issued a red alert for several districts in Kerala warning of heavy rains on Saturday, a day after a landslide in Idukki district caused at least 21 deaths in a reminder of the massive 2018 tragedy precipitated by flooding and landslides due to incessant rains and overflowing of dams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi on Saturday.

‘As long as I’m beating the fastest sprinter in team, I consider myself fit enough for international cricket’: MS Dhoni to Manjrekar

Renowned commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is confident about MS Dhoni having a wonderful IPL 2020 season for the Chennai Super Kings, believing the conditions are going to be tailor-made for the former India captain.

Rana-Miheeka wedding: Bride’s Anamika Khanna ensemble took over 10,000 hours to make. See pics

After vibrant and small Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding day is finally here, and we are sure that like us, you too can’t wait for all the details. Earlier on the day of his wedding, Rana took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the wedding and festivities.

Michelle Obama’s new playlist post on Instagram wows people. Heard the songs yet?

The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama’s most recent Instagram post may excite many music lovers. Shared from her official account on August 8, the post lists all the songs on Obama’s new playlist. To say that the former First Lady’s musical selection is excellent would be an understatement.

