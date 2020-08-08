e-paper
Home / India News / Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi on Saturday.

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) was first announced by the prime minister on April 10, 2017 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji’s Champaran ‘satyagraha’.

After taking a tour of the RSK, located near Raj Ghat, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and union territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols, an official statement said. This will be followed by his address.

