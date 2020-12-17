News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid vaccination drive US residents warned of severe snowstorm and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:56 IST

US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive

As many as 14 US states, with more than 60 million residents, have been warned of a powerful snowstorm sweeping through the north-eastern US. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the snowstorm will result in “significant impact including travel disruptions and power outages” in the worst-affected areas. Read more

‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: Supreme Court hears plea seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the farmers protesting near Delhi cannot block a city. The remarks were made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde while hearing a petition seeking to remove protesting farmers from Delhi border areas. Read more

Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday afternoon launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by the space organisation amid the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Day-Night Test Day 1: Did Tim Paine miss a trick by not taking DRS as hot spot shows mark on Virat Kohli glove?

In what could turn out to be a big miss for the hosts, Australian captain Tim Paine decided not to go for the Decision Review System when there was a shout for a catch behind the stumps against Indian captain Virat Kohli. Read more

20 years of Activa: Honda celebrates journey of Activa in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is pouring confetti by the kilo on Activa as its best-selling scooter completes 20 years in the country. Read more

Genelia D’Souza says husband Riteish Deshmukh ‘knows very well that happy wife means happy life’

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two had made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and went on to tie the knot almost a decade later. Read more

From Planet Earth, Milky Way: 9-year-old girl’s letter to Santa has netizens in splits

Letters sent by children, with requests for presents, to Santa Claus has been an annual tradition across the world for many years. Along with this, kids are taught that Santa will only come with gifts if they have managed to stay good throughout the year. Read more

Watch: ‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China