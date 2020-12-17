e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / From Planet Earth, Milky Way: 9-year-old girl’s letter to Santa has netizens in splits

From Planet Earth, Milky Way: 9-year-old girl’s letter to Santa has netizens in splits

From requesting an iPhone 12 to even a live snake and penguin, the list of gifts will make you laugh out loud.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
The image shows a part of the letter written by the 9-year-old.
The image shows a part of the letter written by the 9-year-old.(Unsplash/Twitter@AllyTheJedi)
         

Letters sent by children, with requests for presents, to Santa Claus has been an annual tradition across the world for many years. Along with this, kids are taught that Santa will only come with gifts if they have managed to stay good throughout the year. Now, a 9-year-old from Essex, UK honestly confessed in her letter to the North Pole about ‘miserably failing’ at the task. The girl’s letter, shared by her elder sibling @AllyTheJedi, on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens with its hilarious content. Chances are you’ll find it hard to stop yourself from giggling while reading the letter.

“Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite,” she wrote in the letter shared in the post. “I’ve tried hard to be good but I’ve miserably failed. I’d be honest, I do deserve a coal but please I’d love to have a present,” she added. What makes this letter more amusing is the choice of gifts she listed for Santa. From requesting an iPhone 12 to even a live snake and penguin, the list will make you laugh out loud.

“Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on December 15, the post has garnered many reactions. People couldn’t stop laughing at the girl’s honest request for gifts. While some were amused at her gift options, others pointed out how neat her presentation is.

What are your thoughts on this adorable letter?

tags
top news
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy: Modi
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In