e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

The CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, according to news agency ANI. The satellite will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after the GSAT and INSAT series.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.
This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011. (PTI Photo)
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday afternoon launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by the space organisation amid the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, according to news agency ANI. The satellite will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after the GSAT and INSAT series.

“Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today,” Isro had earlier said adding that fuelling process of the launch vehicle had been completed.

 

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

On November 7, Isro had launched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. The carrier vehicle PSLV C49 had delivered 10 satellites in all with EOS-01 as the primary one. The EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, is intended to provide agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In