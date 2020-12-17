Genelia D’Souza says husband Riteish Deshmukh ‘knows very well that happy wife means happy life’

bollywood

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two had made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and went on to tie the knot almost a decade later. Genelia went on a sabbatical of sorts after marriage, appearing only in a few cameos. While the two are yet to agree to star in a new film together, they did unite on screen for a short-term project, Ladies vs Gentlemen on Flipkart Video.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood couple talked about their web show, if they will collaborate in a film now and their children. Excerpts:

What made you say yes to Ladies vs Gentlemen?

Riteish: It was something we thought was funny, quirky, thought provoking and something which needs to be discussed. It’s one of a kind, interactive show for people who could participate and listen to different opinions of people from across India.

If a filmmaker wants to cast you together, what exactly you would be looking for in the project?

Riteish: A good script.

Genelia: I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special. We are looking forward to working together.

You recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where Riteish revealed that Genelia is allowed to ask him only 10 questions a day. How do you choose those questions?

Riteish: I had given her 10 questions a day and her quota ends in morning within five minutes.

Genelia: I ask whatever I need to ask, he can reply or not, that’s his choice. There is a saying, ‘happy wife, happy life’, and he knows that very well.

Have your kids watched your films, have they made an interesting comment on any of your work?

Genelia: I don’t think they even know that we are actors. They ask me every time, ‘where is baba going to work? To office?’

Riteish: They haven’t watched any of my films. They recently saw Total Dhamaal. They think that probably every parent does some sort of acting job. They are now getting the hang of it. They surprised me on a set one day and we were shooting the song Bala. My son said, ‘Babaaaaaa, you said you were going to work, but you are dancing here.’ Last year, I forced them to come to Baaghi 3’s outdoor shoot and they had a really great time. And I realised to never get my kids to a shoot with other others because baap matlab ghar ki murgi dal barabar. They only rave about Tiger uncle and Akshay uncle and how cool they are.

Genelia: They were very comfortable on a set and didn’t need us at all. They were chilling with everyone. They have outgoing personalities and don’t stick to us as much.

You also recovered from Covid-19 this year. How did your kids manage without you?

I think it was very tough for the kids and Riteish. One fine day you are suddenly taken off and put into isolation and you don’t have any time for preparation. I was very surprised because we had gone to a very safe place in Latur. I realised that you have to as safe as you can but you can get it anywhere. I was totally asymptomatic which was a good thing. Riteish took over and he was great with the kids. My parents were a big help. I had my family and friends calling me every hour, literally, that really matters because isolation can be a very difficult part.

You were with your kids all the time? How did you manage to keep them indoors all the time?

Genelia: We actually ‘lived’ through the lockdown. We were together, the kids were so thrilled to have him around. It was so restrictive, we went more to the village. We would go on long drives and Riteish would drive for 5-6 hours. We realised as a family that despite so much negativity, there was so much positivity that came about in these little moments.

