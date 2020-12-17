e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 10 photos with wife Genelia D’Souza, sons Rahyl and Riaan from his family album

Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 10 photos with wife Genelia D’Souza, sons Rahyl and Riaan from his family album

On Riteish Deshmukh’s 42nd birthday, here are 10 pictures with his wife Genelia D’Souza, sons Rahyl and Riaan that prove he is a family man.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 07:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan.
Cupid struck Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza as they began their respective journeys in the film industry together. They fell in love during the making of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003.

Riteish and Genelia kept their relationship away from the spotlight and after being together for more than eight years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

As Riteish turns 42, here is a look at some adorable pictures from his family album, which shows the close bond he shares with them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Currently, Riteish and Genelia are co-hosting a show called Ladies Vs Gentlemen for Flipkart Video. The interactive poll show pits men and women against each other in a bid to guess India’s opinion.

Riteish and Genelia recently appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show, in which they were at their candid best. Host Kapil Sharma playfully teased Riteish, who hails from a political family, and asked if he took pheras around the holy fire or took an oath (referring to the oath of office taken by elected members of the government) when he married Genelia.

In the same vein, Riteish answered, “Phere liye the. Woh kya hota hai na, jab aap shapath lete ho toh woh paanch saal ki sarkar hoti hai, paanch saal mein badal jati hai (We took pheras. The thing is, when you take an oath, it is for a five-year government, it gets changed after five years).”

Riteish was last seen in a supporting role in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film released in March this year but its box office run was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, following which it got an early streaming release.

