News updates from Hindustan Times: Another cyclone may form over Bay of Bengal, warns IMD and all the latest news

‘Another cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal as low-pressure area’: IMD

After cyclone Tauktae, another cyclone could be brewing with a low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 23 that might intensify further into a depression and a cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. If a cyclone forms, it will be called ‘Yaas’. Read more

Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla defends vaccine export, says ‘daily cases were at an all-time low’

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday defended the export of Covid-19 vaccines before the second wave of pandemic ravaged the country. Read more

YSR Congress MP who accused cops of torture shifted to military hospital, examined

YSR Congress lawmaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, arrested last week on charges of sedition, was shifted to the military hospital in Secunderabad around Monday midnight. Read more

Eight states have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases, testing increased consistently: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that at present eight states have more than 100,000 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government also said that the number of tests conducted for Covid-19 in India has witnessed a “consistent increase.” Read more

AB de Villiers will not come out of international retirement, confirms Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that former captain AB de Villiers will not come out of his international retirement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. Read more

The future of work is hybrid, and that’s what we are working towards: Cisco’s Pankaj Agrawal

Last year we were taken out of our office spaces and locked up at home while the world struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic. For the tech-savvy and the not-so-tech-savvy, both, the major chunk of our daily work moved online - it became all about adapting or perishing. Read more

Arjun says Anshula sacrificed a lot: 'Not easy to live without parents around'

Arjun Kapoor has said that his sister Anshula has sacrificed a lot in her life. In a recent interview, Arjun was asked about the one person in his life who has made his dreams their own. Read more

Adline Castelino or Anushka Sharma? Who wore the gold Saisha Shinde gown better

Adline Castelino, the Indian model and Miss Diva Universe 2020, was dubbed the third runner-up in the Miss Universe beauty pageant after competing with participants from 73 countries. Read more

Watch| 'Big, big problem': Top doctor on plasma therapy & mutant viruses | Covid