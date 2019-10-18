News updates from Hindustan Times: SC refuses to entertain plea by PMC account holders for lifting restrictions on cash withdrawals and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:12 IST

‘Approach high court’: Supreme Court on PMC Bank account holders’ plea

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals. Read more

Manmohan Singh ‘looked the other way’ as corruption flourished, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman doubled down on her criticism of the UPA government’s handling of public sectors banks and attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally Thursday, saying he had “looked the other way” as “wrong-doings” mounted and “cronies” cornered loans on his watch. Read more

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 9 lakh cr market-cap mark

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark. During late morning trade on BSE, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore. Read more

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

When Japan’s youngest prince, Hisahito, visited Bhutan in August on his first overseas trip just months after his uncle Naruhito became emperor, his trip was regarded as the debut of a future monarch on the world stage. Read more

Frozen 2: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra unite for the first time for a project, to voice Elsa and Anna in Hindi

Actors and cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are working together for the first time on the Hollywood film Frozen 2. After Aishwarya Rai dubbed for Angelina Jolies’s Maleficent, the Chopra sisters will voice the characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Frozen 2. Read more

India vs South Africa: India Predicted XI for 3rd Test at Ranchi - Pitch might prompt Virat Kohli to make a change

Team India will look to complete a series whitewash when they lock horns against South Africa in the third Test at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting Saturday. Virat Kohli and his troops have already taken a 2-0 lead courtesy of their comprehensive victories in first two Tests in Vizag and Pune respectively. Read more

Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show lets Down Syndrome models strut their stuff

One model sashayed down the runway with a leather jacket and a guitar, basking in applause from the crowd. Another danced and strutted in a multicoloured bomber coat. A toddler had a little help with her modelling turn, holding on to an adult as she wore a peach outfit with a tutu. And another young woman wore a leopard coat over a T-Shirt with the message: “Go Love Yourself.” Read more

