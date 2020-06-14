News updates from Hindustan Times: Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye, says Rajnath Singh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday questioned the Congress over its opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 and its discreet silence over the provision that gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput dies: Actor spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post, remembered late mother

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death is yet to register among his fans and colleagues. The actor died by suicide on Sunday. Earlier this month, the actor had shared a post dedicated to his late mother on Instagram. Read more

Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni would have ‘broken many records’ had he batted at No. 3

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. Despite playing predominantly at the number 6 position, Dhoni has scored 10773 runs in ODIs while averaging more than 50. Read more

Lenovo Legion gaming phone, Google Pixel 4A, Galaxy Note 20 and other powerful phones to look out for

Although a lot of flagship smartphones have already seen the light of the day this year, some still remain and are probably worth the curiosity. Read more

World’s biggest mirror, Tunnel of Love, Ice Caves: Top 10 most unbelievable places on Earth

There is no artist in the world that can match the creative genius of Mother Nature. Some of the works of Nature are on display whereas some are yet to be discovered. Read more

Meet the fitness instructor who is on a wheelchair

We spoke to Manoj Dawar, who runs a gym in Lajpat Nagar. He has helped in the rehabilitation of over 120 patients with spinal cord injury. Watch to know more

Shashi Tharoor’s ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’ post makes Twitter search for a dictionary

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to Twitter, every now and then people get glimpses of his rich vocabulary which never fails to spark chatter among people. Read more