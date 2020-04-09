News updates from Hindustan Times: As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across India, Kerala falls to 8th spot, shows State tally and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:52 IST

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across India, Kerala falls to 8th spot: State tally

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday climbed to 5,734 with 5,095 active cases and 166 deaths. As many as 473 patients have been cured or discharged, the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health indicated. Kerala - which was the second most affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra just weeks back - seems to now have fallen to the eighth spot as Covid-19 cases rise in other states.Read more.

Odisha becomes first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown; sets April 30 as new date

The Covid-19 lockdown in Odisha will be extended till April 30, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday after a meeting of the state cabinet. Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference to discuss the lockdown extension. Read more.

‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note on hydroxychloroquine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acknowledged the thank you note of US President Donald Trump, saying that India will do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19. Read more.

As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry

Even as state governments have asked the Centre to consider extending the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14, there is pressure on the central government to allow certain industries to resume operations partially and with caveats to follow the mandatory protocols for health care and social distancing. Read more.

FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered

At least 23 areas in Delhi have been declared containment zones and put under a hard lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Here’s a primer on what to expect in these areas.Read more.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan addresses privacy, security issues in first webinar

Zoom has been trying to clean its mess of security and privacy issues that came up as the video conferencing app became popular. Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan hosted a livestream on YouTube which is also the debut of his weekly “Ask Eric Anything” webinar.Read more.

‘We should do our bit’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares images of wife and daughter making masks

People, in their own ways, are playing a role in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently took to Twitter to share how his wife Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha are taking part in that battle. He shared images of his wife and daughter making masks at their home.Read more.

If India gives Pakistan 10,000 ventilators, we will remember the gesture forever: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to India to provide for ventilators for his country. Akhtar said that if India offered a helping hand during these desperate times, Pakistan would never forget the gesture as it would be rising above differences and offering a service.Read more.

‘Adhere strictly to social distancing’: Trump confident tough measures will help

US President Donald Trump said social distancing was having an impact in slowing spread of the virus in the United States. Trump said that Americans were heading into the ‘final stretch’ & there was ‘light at the end of the tunnel’. Trump said, “What we’ve accomplished, if every American continues to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines, we can defeat the invisible enemy and save countless lives that we can do it much more quickly. We’re hopefully heading toward a final stretch. The light at the end of the tunnel, as I was saying.” Watch here.