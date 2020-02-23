News updates from Hindustan Times | As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:17 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour.

As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words

As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday morning shut down the entry and exit of the Jaffrabad station in Northeast Delhi after protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathered around the station, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that PM Modi was right in calling the Shaheen Bagh protest “an experiment.” Read more

From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit

India and the US are expected to finalise at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on issues ranging from trade facilitation to homeland security during Trump’s visit during February 24-25 alongside some defence deals. Read more

MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely

The Navy’s MiG-29K aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, crashed off the coast of Goa at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. The pilot was able to eject safely. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘Key man for India’ - Former New Zealand all-rounder earmarks player for Day 4

India’s ship was steadied by Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane after they lost Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli in quick succession after Tea. Rahane, who took a blow to his head, looked solid and showed great intent in keeping the scoreboard moving. Read more

Kapur wonders how Mogambo would react to Mr India 2, Twitter says Crime Master Gogo can take his legacy forward

A day after Sonam Kapoor called out filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for not informing Anil Kapoor about his plans to make a Mr India trilogy, the director of the original, Shekhar Kapur, is wondering if there can ever be another Mogambo. Read more