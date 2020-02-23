e-paper
India vs New Zealand: ‘Key man for India’ - Former New Zealand all-rounder earmarks player for Day 4

Mayank Agarwal (58 off 99 balls) was the bright spot for India in the day, but he was dismissed when he was strangled down the leg side

cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Scott Styris
File image of Scott Styris(Getty Images)
         

India’s ship was steadied by Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane after they lost Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli in quick succession after Tea. Rahane, who took a blow to his head, looked solid and showed great intent in keeping the scoreboard moving. Vihari, on the other hand, was solid and gave him good company. He cut the final ball of the day for a boundary as India ended the day 39 runs behind New Zealand. They have six more wickets in the bank and would hope to wipe off the deficit and then post a target for New Zealand.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has identified Ajinkya Rahane to be the key man for India and equated his technique and approach to Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. “ There will be a lot of focus on Rahane, he cannot afford to lose partners at the other end, it forces him to go out of his bubble. New Zealand will know he has technique is similar to Kane, waits for the ball is well equipped for the cut, so success will come. He will be the key man for India tomorrow and New Zealand will be aware of this,” he said on Star Sports at the end of the day’s proceedings.

Mayank Agarwal (58 off 99 balls) was the bright spot for India in the day, but he was dismissed when he was strangled down the leg side. Kohli, who settled down after an indifferent start, lost his concentration when he went after a short ball and feathered it through to BJ Watling.

As far as India’s bowling is concerned, Ishant Sharma (5/68 in 22.2 overs) remained the stand-out bowler for India. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/99) also got a couple of wickets in the morning but not before getting a bit lot of stick from the tail-enders who were in the lookout for quick runs.

