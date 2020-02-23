India vs New Zealand: Wagging tail: Old weakness comes back to haunt India in Wellington

cricket

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:55 IST

Day 3 of the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test match started in an emphatic manner for the visitors. Jasprit Bumrah finally got the wicket of BJ Watling and then Tim Southee departed almost immediately. The game sprung back to life and it was expected India would restrict New Zealand to a total which would be under India’s control. However, this is when the tail wagged for the Kiwis and India’s age old problem of not cleaning up the lower order came back to haunt them.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND, 1ST TEST, 3RD DAY: LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES

Kyle Jamieson, who had a memorable first innings with the ball, was positive and expansive with the willow and along with Colin de Grandhomme they started piling on the misery on the Indian bowlers. This did not end here, even Trent Boult came and threw his bat around to take New Zealand’s lead well past 150. Colin de Grandhomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44) and Trent Boult (38) attacked and had fun under the bright sun - they ensured New Zealand added 132 runs for the last three wickets and when the innings eventually ended, New Zealand lead India by 183 runs. The bright start made by India and all the momentum was soon toppled with a quick 71-run stand for the eighth wicket between Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson.

The task was cut out for India’s batting order and after a bright start, they lost Prithvi Shaw to some brilliant planning and execution. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then dug in even as the hosts kept posing tricky questions. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with 5 wickets. Ashwin chipped in with 3 wickets and Shami and Bumrah ended with a wicket each.

The pitch has flattened out and the conditions have become far more conducive to batting, but India are chasing the game and New Zealand have a healthy lead to play with. The day promises to be an interesting one!