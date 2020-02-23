India vs New Zealand: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan in elite Test list with fifer in Wellington

cricket

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma achieved a huge milestone on Sunday when he completed a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The right-arm seamer had dismissed Tom Blundell, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor on Day 2. On Sunday, he dismissed Ross Taylor and Tim Southee to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format, as New Zealand were bundled out for 348, with a lead of 183 over India.

Doing so, Sharma tied with Zaheer Khan at the 2nd position in the list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. While Zaheer had taken 92 Tests to reach the mark, Sharma did it in his 97th Test. Only Kapil Dev with 23 five-wicket hauls is higher in the list.

He also surpassed Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan to become the bowler with 3rd most-5 wicket hauls in away Tests. Sharma had achieved the milestone 9 times in his career now. Only Kapil Dev (12) and Anil Kumble (10) are higher in the lists.

Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult counter-attacked to help New Zealand post 348 at lunch on the third day of the first test after India’s pace bowlers had grabbed two early wickets at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

De Grandhomme (43) and Jamieson put on 71 runs before the tall pace bowler was caught for 44, but their partnership ensured New Zealand built a healthy 183-run first-innings lead after India were dismissed for 165 on Saturday.

Boult was the last man out, with the session extended by 30 minutes as the last pair were at the wicket, for an entertaining 38 from 24 balls with Ajaz Patel left on four not out.

(With inputs from Reuters)