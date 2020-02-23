India vs New Zealand: ‘Wicketless’ Jasprit Bumrah silences critics, strikes on 2nd ball on Day 3

cricket

Cricket can be a hard sport - one day you are a hero and the next day, the fans can turn you. India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is going through a similar phase at the moment. The right-arm seamer did not get a single wicket in the three-match ODI series earlier this month. On Day 2 of the first Test, Bumrah, once again returned without a wicket as New Zealand took a 51-run lead at stumps.

But irrespective of the mounting criticism, Bumrah proved his importance to the team on Day 3. The fast bowler picked up a wicket on the 2nd ball of the day.

The 26-year-old bowled a straighter delivery, at a good height, which prompted BJ Watling to get his bat on it. The Kiwi batsman was surprised by the pace on the ball, and just managed to get a leading edge on the ball, as it travelled to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma came to the defence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the latter went wicketless on the second day of first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. “It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings” Ishant told reporters after Day 2.

“For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?” he said.

“I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions,” Ishant added.