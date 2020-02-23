e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘Wicketless’ Jasprit Bumrah silences critics, strikes on 2nd ball on Day 3

India vs New Zealand: ‘Wicketless’ Jasprit Bumrah silences critics, strikes on 2nd ball on Day 3

India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah did not get any wickets on Day 2 of the first Test, but returned on Day 3 to strike in his first over.

cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 05:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's BJ Watling for 14 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross Setford)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's BJ Watling for 14 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross Setford)(AP)
         

Cricket can be a hard sport - one day you are a hero and the next day, the fans can turn you. India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is going through a similar phase at the moment. The right-arm seamer did not get a single wicket in the three-match ODI series earlier this month. On Day 2 of the first Test, Bumrah, once again returned without a wicket as New Zealand took a 51-run lead at stumps.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Live score and updates

But irrespective of the mounting criticism, Bumrah proved his importance to the team on Day 3. The fast bowler picked up a wicket on the 2nd ball of the day.

The 26-year-old bowled a straighter delivery, at a good height, which prompted BJ Watling to get his bat on it. The Kiwi batsman was surprised by the pace on the ball, and just managed to get a leading edge on the ball, as it travelled to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma came to the defence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the latter went wicketless on the second day of first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. “It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings” Ishant told reporters after Day 2.

Also read: Funny how perceptions change - Ishant Sharma slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

“For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?” he said.

“I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions,” Ishant added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
1st Test Day 3: NZ all out for 348, lead by 183 runs
1st Test Day 3: NZ all out for 348, lead by 183 runs
Coronavirus outbreak: India is infection free, but risk continues to remain high
Coronavirus outbreak: India is infection free, but risk continues to remain high
Russia says US claims it is fuelling coronavirus alarm ‘deliberately false’
Russia says US claims it is fuelling coronavirus alarm ‘deliberately false’
Man in MP batters mother to death, dumps body in drain
Man in MP batters mother to death, dumps body in drain
Delhi traffic police frowns on careless joyrides on Yulu bikes
Delhi traffic police frowns on careless joyrides on Yulu bikes
What women can, and cannot do, in the Army, writes Karan Thapar
What women can, and cannot do, in the Army, writes Karan Thapar
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news