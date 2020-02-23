As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:21 IST

As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday morning shut down the entry and exit of the Jaffrabad station in Northeast Delhi after protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathered around the station, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right in calling the Shaheen Bagh protest “an experiment.”

“Stage is being set up in Jaffrabad. Another area where the law of India will not be followed. Modi ji rightly said that Shaheen Bagh was an experiment. Be ready for road blockage, streets, markets, neighborhoods will also be blocked one by one. Keep quiet till they do not knock on your door,” Mishra wrote on Twitter attaching a video of a stage being constructed.

Prime Minister Modi, at an election rally in Delhi earlier this month, had said that the protests against CAA in Shaheen Bagh is not a coincidence, but an experiment by the Opposition parties to disturb the peaceful environment in the national capital. Mishra, who was the BJP candidate from Model Town, lost badly in the just concluded Delhi election.

The protest at Jaffrabad caught the police unaware Saturday night when about 500 people, mostly women, gathered there to protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and blocked a major road.

On Sunday, Delhi Police deployed additional personnel around the Jaffrabad metro station area as women continued their protest against the CAA. There was already heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, in the area when the protest began Saturday night.

The women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of ‘aazadi’, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoked Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI had reported. They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

The women had blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Another protest against the CAA is already on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri.

The protest at Jaffrabad began even as efforts are on to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Southeast Delhi for over two months.

The protesters have blocked the road connecting Southeast Delhi and Noida. The Supreme Court has appointed mediators to find a way to end the impasse.

Protesters say the CAA which fast tracks citizenship for illegal non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is unconstitutional, divisive and discriminatory because it makes religion a test of citizenship.