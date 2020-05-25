e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam Covid-19 tally past 500 with biggest single day spike of 122 cases and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam Covid-19 tally past 500 with biggest single day spike of 122 cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for all returnees to the state (ANI Photo/Representative)
Assam has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for all returnees to the state (ANI Photo/Representative)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam Covid-19 tally past 500 with biggest single day spike of 122 cases

With 122 new patients detected on Monday, the single biggest spike in a day for the state, the number of Covid-19 positive patients in Assam crossed the 500 figure mark. Read more.

In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality

As India crosses the 1 lakh tests per day milestone and begins work on the next, a senior government official on Monday underlined that India’s testing strategy had evolved to try “remain ahead of the virus” despite the healthcare infrastructure constraints and ensure that the testing facilities were not overwhelmed in any part of the country. Read more.

Uttarakhand officer dies during Covid-19 training, colleagues thought he was sleeping

A 47-year-old government officer heading a Covid-19 city response team (CRT) in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district died during a training programme on Sunday while his colleagues thought he was sleeping, said officials. Read more.

Have huge admiration for Sunil Gavaskar: Karsan Ghavri on comparisons between Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli

Karsan Ghavri, the former India left-arm pacer, is clear in his thoughts when he says he won’t be making comparisons between Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares photo of his Eid celebrations at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who has been overseeing the star’s security for more than two and a half decades now, shared a picture with him and wished fans on Eid. Read more.

TikTok rating on Google Play now 1.5 stars, more reviews deleted

TikTok’s overall rating on Google Play Store went down to 1-star following hoards of negative reviews for the app. But these negative reviews are also getting deleted with the app’s rating on Google Play now standing at 1.5 stars.Read more.

Meet Chef Kobe, the 1-year-old chef taking the internet by storm with his culinary cuteness

The internet has been a worthy companion throughout our adventures of staying home under lockdown and finding ways to inspire and motivate ourselves, or just learn the art of doing nothing and embracing peace, away from traffic and daily stress. Read more.

‘Put Gandhis on quarantine till Covid situation ends’: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma attacked the Gandhi family and said that they should be put on quarantine till the Covid situation is over. He said that while people of the country are whole heartedly backing PM Modi in the battle against Coronavirus, the three leaders of the Congress were misleading the nation. Watch here.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In