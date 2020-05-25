Meet Chef Kobe, the 1-year-old chef taking the internet by storm with his culinary cuteness

more-lifestyle

The internet has been a worthy companion throughout our adventures of staying home under lockdown and finding ways to inspire and motivate ourselves, or just learn the art of doing nothing and embracing peace, away from traffic and daily stress.

With 1.5 M followers and counting, Chef Kobe, a one-year-old kitchen wizard is entertaining fans worldwide under lockdown. Kobe’s videos feature the cherub in a chef hat and apron, cooking everything from mac and cheese to butter chicken and naan. Kobe also has brand tie-ups on the account which might make the little chef the youngest Instagram influencer! Besides, he tastes everything he cooks and gurgles with laughter every time he looks into the camera. It might be befitting to say that Kobe is an absolute delight to watch as he continues to make people smile with his cutesy antics.

Managed by his parents, the first video on the Instagram account was posted on February 25, 2020, and Kobe Eats is now a viral account with 1.5 M followers and counting. Each video of his has managed to amass thousands of reactions by way of likes, comments and views from gushing viewers. With some help from his mother, Chef Kobe cooks every dish with a smile on his face. Talk about delivering the best under pressure!

Speaking to CNN, Chef Kobe’s mother, Ashley Wian said, “Cooking is just one of many practical things that Kobe does at home. He has so much fun doing it and such a big, animated personality, I decided to record it to share originally with friends and family.”

Kobe Eats’ Instagram following has grown manifold in just the last two months, which is a clear hint at how much Kobe’s videos have been putting a smile on people’s faces as they face uncertainty and stress in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“It makes us feel like we’re doing something right as parents to be raising a child who has the capability to make anyone smile with just a laugh! We always get messages from people saying how infectious his personality is,” she said. “We also love that it has encouraged parents to get their kids in the kitchen and sit down and eat as a family, something that is extremely important in our home,” Wian continues.

“He investigates new ingredients, feels new textures, learns practical skills like pouring, scooping and measuring. That is why this all started, another practical thing that he can learn so much from. He has fine tuned so many motor skills just by helping me. Yes it gets messy but that’s it. A mess is just a mess! It can be cleaned! The memories we make will last forever,” adds Ashley.

A little over a year ago, we were completely taken by Baby Chanco, the then 1-year-old from Japan who pretty much broke the internet in late 2018 when we saw her cuteness and her beautiful hair. For someone who doesn’t have enough hair remaining on my crown, a look at Baby Chanco in the new campaign rolled out by Pantene Japan, raised a lot of hope. Fortunately, Baby Chanco’s got the right genes and we are hopeful that her tresses don’t give her the stress at any point in her life.

