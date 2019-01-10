Baby Chanco’s ‘hairytale’ story is better than any fairytale we might have believed in

I am a big fan of Instagram and its many possibilities. Even on our worst day, there’s some positivity, some respite that there’s love, hope and a visual treat on the platform that might just make our day or keep us smiling from ear-to-ear.

Baby Chanco, a 1-year-old from Japan pretty much broke the internet last year when we saw her cuteness and her beautiful hair. For someone who has not enough hair remaining on my crown, I have to admit that looking at Baby Chanco a few hours ago in the new campaign rolled out by Pantene Japan, gave me hope. Fortunately, Baby Chanco’s got the right genes and we are hopeful that her tresses don’t give her the stress at any point in her life.

She is Pantene’s new spokesperson as per recent reports and the Instagram feed we came across. There are cute dog videos, adorable cat videos and pawsome vines... and then there’s Baby Chanco’s hairytale story. Check out this video in first-person like Chanco is sharing her own story and also take a look at some of the cutest pictures of hers with her beautiful jet black hair styled in different ways. Excuse me, while I try not to melt away.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 18:27 IST