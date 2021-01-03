News updates from Hindustan Times: Adar Poonawalla thanks DCGI after Covishield gets final approval for restricted use in India and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 13:17 IST

‘Finally paid off’: Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, DCGI after Covishield gets final approval

For Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, the happy new year moment came on January 3 after the Drug Controller General of India on Sunday gave the final nod to Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma major Astrazeneca and manufactured in India by Poonawalla’s Serum Institute. Read more

Shabana Azmi links women empowerment with upbringing of boys, redefines ‘mardangi’

Drawing attention to the issue of female foeticide with her Netflix horror film, Kaali Khuhi, veteran star Shabana Azmi was also a part of 2020’s much-acclaimed feminist OTT movie, Mee Raqsam that was an ode to the strong bond between a father and his daughter. Read more

Dubai Crown Prince ‘races’ with ostriches. Watch

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to share a video involving ostriches which has now created a buzz. The clip shows the Crown Prince engaged in a ‘race’ against two birds. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘That’s the first I’ve heard of it,’ Matthew Wade on reports of India’s Brisbane reluctance

Matthew Wade has said that Australia fully expects to play the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at its scheduled venue – The Gabba in Brisbane – after reports emerged that India are not keen on travelling to the city in view of quarantine proposals. Read more

Meet Asagumo, a spider-like rover that is going to the moon later this year

British firm Spacebit has announced it will send a rover to the moon later this year. The mission has caught everyone’s attention over the unique rover that will land on the moon. Unlike the conventional wheeled rovers, Spacebit is sending a rover that looks and walks like a spider. Read more

Before India, Tesla EVs touch down in Nepal. Models, prices and other details

US electric vehicle giant Tesla is yet to enter the Indian market but its electric vehicles have already touched down in the neighbouring country of Nepal. This despite the fact that Tesla, the company, hasn’t officially made its debut here. Read more

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after coronary angiography

Former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly underwent coronary angiography after a ‘mild’ heart attack and is stable now. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday. Authorities at the hospital said there is a history of heart disease in Ganguly’s family. Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands, said that angiography was done followed by angioplasty. She informed that Ganguly was working out at the gym in his home when he felt unwell and dizzy. Basu added that a team of seven doctors are looking after Ganguly. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also rushed to the hospital to visit Ganguly. Watch the full video for more details.