News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Authorities say rescue of Trichy toddler may take another 12 hrs and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:04 IST

‘It may take another 12 hrs to reach Trichy toddler’: Official

Rescue efforts to safely bring out the two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district entered the fourth day on Monday. Read more here.

Apprised him of current scenario, says Fadnavis on meet with Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s two meetings on Monday morning, one with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the second, with Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote, fuelled the buzz around the ongoing tug-of-war between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena over government formation. Read more here.

Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi

Eliminating the Islamic State’s elusive leader gives President Donald Trump a new argument for leaving Syria, but the US military campaign against the extremists is far from finished. Read more here.

‘He took secrets to his grave’: Australia’s serial backpacker killer Ivan Milat dies

Ivan Milat, whose grisly serial killings of seven European and Australian backpackers horrified Australia in the early ‘90s, died in a Sydney prison on Sunday, ending hopes of a deathbed confession to more unsolved slayings. He was 74. Read more here.

Gujarati New Year 2019: Significance and history

During the five day Diwali festival celebrations, Gujarati New Year falls on October 28, coinciding with Govardhan Puja. Gujarati New Year is celebrated a day after Badi Diwali. Going by the Hindu calendar, it falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada. Gujarati New Year is also called Bestu Varas. Read more here.

Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first T20I between India and Bangladesh

India will take on Bangladesh in the first T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 3 November. Despite a player revolt in Bangladesh cricket, the series is scheduled to take place without any interruptions after an agreement between the cricketers and the board. Read more here.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had the happiest Diwali ever. Check out how they decorated their home

One of Bollywood’s most happening couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exuded major romantic couple vibes while posing in their best traditional avatars on Diwali. In the pictures Virat is seen in a white shirt paired with matching pants and an stylish vest, while Anushka wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi with matching antique jewellery, which added more glamour to her outfit. Read more here.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:03 IST