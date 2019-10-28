Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first T20I between India and Bangladesh

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:23 IST

India will take on Bangladesh in the first T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 3 November. Despite a player revolt in Bangladesh cricket, the series is scheduled to take place without any interruptions after an agreement between the cricketers and the board. However, there were dark clouds hanging over the first T20I as air quality dipped in Delhi after Diwali. But it has been learnt that the air quality will bear no consequences over the first T20I of the three-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources told ANI that the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be held as scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium here despite air quality in Delhi deteriorating post-Diwali.

READ | How Sourav Ganguly convinced Virender Sehwag to open - Delhi batsman shares inspirational story

“We had taken permission from Delhi Pollution Control Committee and they gave November 3 as clear day so we decided to fix the Delhi venue after their consultation,” BCCI sources said.

When asked what would happen if the situation worsened the BCCI source said, “As of now everything is fixed and I don’t see any change in plan.”

ANI reported that the morning after Diwali, the air quality in Delhi dipped to the ‘very poor’ category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

READ | India propose Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh - Report

The most polluted locations post-Diwali are Delhi University (North Campus), Pusa, Rohini-Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, DTU and Bawana.

Poor air quality has been a concern in Delhi. In December 2017, Sri Lanka players find it difficult to breathe during the Test match in Delhi and even wore masks while fielding.

Bangladesh will be playing three-T20I and two Test matches in India. The first T20I will be played in Delhi on November 3.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 12:23 IST