India propose Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh - Report

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:23 IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday that they have not decided on whether to play a day-night Test against India at Eden Gardens and they will be making that decision soon. According to a report in Cricbuzz, BCCI made a proposal for the second Test of the upcoming two-Test series to be a pink-ball affair and it was confirmed by BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan.

“They [BCCI] have proposed [Day-Night Test] us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We have received the letter two or three days and we will take a decision in this regard but we have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days,” he said.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury also said that there is no guarantee that they will be playing the day-night Test and the decision will depend on the players and team management.

“At first we have to take the consent of the players and members of the team managements about it. It is totally a technical matter [playing day-night Test from skill perspective] and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball,” Chowdhury said.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier made it clear that discussing the idea of the Indian team playing pink-ball cricket would definitely be on the top of his to-do-list after he comes to office.

“We will deal with it. It is too early for me to comment on how we will work on this, but let me take office and then we will discuss this with every member,” he explained.

Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20Is, starting on November 3, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from November 14. The second game will take place in Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 18:08 IST