Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:22 IST

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag sounded ecstatic when asked about his former skipper Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as the BCCI President and he said that it is ‘heartening’ to hear that Ganguly wants to start his work from the domestic circuit. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post after being unanimously chosen as the presidential candidate at a meeting earlier this month.

“It was really heartening to hear that Ganguly wants to start from home. One of his opening statements was about improving India’s domestic cricket. He is the best man to do the job. Ganguly knows the problems at the grassroots. When he was dropped from the Indian team, he spent a lot of time travelling around the country. I still remember that when he returned to the Indian team, he used to talk about what was lacking in the domestic circuit,” Sehwag wrote in his column for The Indian Express.

In the new administration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah took over as the secretary of the board while former president Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Singh Dhumal became the new treasurer. Kerala’s veteran administrator Jayesh George was named the joint secretary while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new vice-president.

Sehwag also added that a lot of cricketers benefitted a lot from Ganguly’s captaincy and he feels that Indian cricket might get a huge push forward with him at the helm at BCCI.

“He gave a player the kind of confidence that makes him forget that he has actually flopped in the last eight to 10 innings,” said Sehwag. “By some strange miracle, the player would think that he was actually performing well. And with that confidence, he would give his 100 percent all the time and win matches. That I think was Dada’s biggest strength as a leader.”

“Dada was a very sharp and instinctive captain. He liked to involve everyone in decision-making. A lot of times, he used to listen to everyone but do what he thought was right. He would ask the senior players – me, Harbhajan [Singh], Zaheer [Khan] – about the opposition and also the conditions. Once we had given our inputs, he would have six to seven views. After that, he would either follow one view or come up with his own view that was different from everyone, which he thought was good for him. This, I think, is a great leadership approach,” he added.

