Australia vs Sri Lanka: Kasun Rajitha concedes most runs in T20I history against Australia

The batsmen were particularly brutal against fast bowler Kasun Rajitha who ended up conceding 75 runs off his four overs - the most expensive figures in a T20I ever.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kasun Rajitha in action.
Kasun Rajitha in action.(Twitter)
         

It was a tough day for the Sri Lanka bowlers on Sunday as David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell wreaked havoc to guide Australia to a massive total during the first T20I encounter in Adelaide on Sunday. A century for David Warner followed by half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell took the hosts to a prolific 233 for two in 20 overs. The batsmen were particularly brutal against fast bowler Kasun Rajitha who ended up conceding 75 runs off his four overs - the most expensive figures in a T20I ever.

The previous record belonged to Tunahan Turan of Turkey who conceded 70 runs against Czech Republic.

READ: How a vest with GPS tracker is changing the way Kohli & Co. train

Coming off a dismal Ashes campaign in England and low scores in the new domestic season for his first T20 international since his ball-tampering ban, Warner plundered his unbeaten 100 off 56 balls with four sixes and 10 fours.

The left-handed opener struggled scoring a total of 95 runs in 10 innings for Australia’s Ashes retention, but once he got set he pounded the Sri Lankan bowlers with belligerent hitting and reached his hundred off the last ball of the innings.

“It’s great to come out and play on nice true wickets,” Warner said as he left the arena.

“The tone was set by Finchy. I tried to go on and be there at the end. I’d like to think we have enough runs.”

READ: Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

Finch bludgeoned three sixes and eight fours before holing out to Kusal Mendis at deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan for 64 off 36 balls.

The Aussie skipper shared in a free-hitting opening stand of 122 with Warner and looked in ominous scoring form before he top-edged the leg-spinner in the 11th over.

Maxwell showcased his wide range of improvised scoring shot-making skills in his 62 off just 28 balls, studded with three sixes and seven fours.

He partnered Warner in a 107-run stand and was dismissed, caught behind off Dasun Shanaka in the final over of the innings.

It was Australia’s highest T20 total at home since their 221 against England in Sydney in 2007.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:44 IST

