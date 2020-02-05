News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in

Superstar Rajinikanth said on Wednesday the contentious citizenship amendment act, which has sparked protests across the country, does not pose any threat to Muslims. The 69-year-old also backed the National Population Register (NPR). Read more

1 CRPF jawan, 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar: Police

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two terrorists were killed during a gun battle on Wednesday outside Srinagar, police said. Read more

‘Petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal disses Amit Shah on AAP link to shooter charge

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is leading his Aam Aadmi Party’s effort to return to power in Delhi, on Wednesday launched a sharp counter-attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party over police claims that the 23-year-old who fired in Shaheen Bagh had joined AAP last year. Read more

‘No link with any party’: Shaheen Bagh shooter’s family amid AAP, BJP duel

The family of the 23-year-old man arrested for firing in the air near the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week has said they do not have any connection with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), refuting a claim by Delhi Police. Read more

A rise and shine for Shreyas Iyer - A century for India No.4 after 464 days

After a struggle of more than three years, it looks like Shreyas Iyer has finally solved India’s No. 4 riddle with his maiden century batting at that position in the first ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday. Read more

Meet the Indian artist who is bringing back childhood memories of the Sikh community through his comics

There is something to childhood memories. They keep coming back to us to remind us who we are and to keep us in touch with our real selves. Delhi based artist Dashmeet Singh also did something similar. He revisited those memories and that’s what his art is all about. Read more

Darbar box-office: Film incurs heavy losses, distributors to go on hunger strike after request to meet Rajinikanth is turned down

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil release Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, has incurred losses of about Rs 70 crore as per trade sources. The film’s distributors have decided to go on hunger strike after their request to meet Rajinikanth was turned down. Read more

Flipkart shuts down Jabong, redirects users to Myntra: Report

Flipkart has reportedly shut down Jabong e-commerce platform. The move is said to be aimed at helping Myntra gain more traction. Jabong’s official website and app are now redirecting users to Myntra. Read more