CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:01 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth said on Wednesday the contentious citizenship amendment act, which has sparked protests across the country, does not pose any threat to Muslims.

The 69-year-old also backed the National Population Register (NPR), saying the drive is “very, very essential,” as he added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.

“CAA is no threat to Muslims. If they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them,” he said while speaking to reporters in Chennai.

Rajinikanth also said that the central government has assured that Indians will have no issues in view of the citizenship act.

He also wondered how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following Partition, will be sent out of the country.

He alleged political parties were instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests and also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it “very wrong.”

Those who oppose the amended law have it discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the Constitution.

The government, on its part, has said that it will help minorities from the three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship as they fled to India because of religious persecution.

The superstar had in December last year expressed concern over the violence in various parts of the country over the citizenship act.

“Violence and rioting should not become a way to find a solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare, “ he had said in a tweet.