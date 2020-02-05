Darbar box-office: Film incurs heavy losses, distributors to go on hunger strike after request to meet Rajinikanth is turned down

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:35 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil release Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, has incurred losses of about Rs 70 crore as per trade sources. The film’s distributors have decided to go on hunger strike after their request to meet Rajinikanth was turned down.

“Last week, we decided to meet Rajinikanth sir and explain the situation. Distributors across areas have suffered heavy losses. When we approached him, we were stopped by police force near his residence and we were asked to go away. It’s disappointing that he didn’t even wish to meet us. Therefore, we’ve decided to go on hunger strike,” a distributor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Hindustan Times. Rajinikanth starrer Lingaa (2014) had faced a similar fate when it incurred heavy losses for distributors.

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore which includes the Rs 108 crore paycheck of Rajinikanth, Darbar has been adjudged a disaster despite collecting around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter. The film marked the first time collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. It marked the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles. The project has music by D. Imman and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Siva, known for films such as Veeram and Viswasam, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. The film is tipped to be an action drama.

