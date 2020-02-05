e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Darbar box-office: Film incurs heavy losses, distributors to go on hunger strike after request to meet Rajinikanth is turned down

Darbar box-office: Film incurs heavy losses, distributors to go on hunger strike after request to meet Rajinikanth is turned down

Rajinikanth’s latest film Darbar has been called a flop and disappointed distributors are planning to go on hunger strike.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:35 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rajinikanth reportedly charged Rs 108 crore for Darbar.
Rajinikanth reportedly charged Rs 108 crore for Darbar.
         

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil release Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, has incurred losses of about Rs 70 crore as per trade sources. The film’s distributors have decided to go on hunger strike after their request to meet Rajinikanth was turned down.

“Last week, we decided to meet Rajinikanth sir and explain the situation. Distributors across areas have suffered heavy losses. When we approached him, we were stopped by police force near his residence and we were asked to go away. It’s disappointing that he didn’t even wish to meet us. Therefore, we’ve decided to go on hunger strike,” a distributor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Hindustan Times. Rajinikanth starrer Lingaa (2014) had faced a similar fate when it incurred heavy losses for distributors.

 

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore which includes the Rs 108 crore paycheck of Rajinikanth, Darbar has been adjudged a disaster despite collecting around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter. The film marked the first time collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. It marked the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles. The project has music by D. Imman and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Siva, known for films such as Veeram and Viswasam, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. The film is tipped to be an action drama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in Lok Sabha
PM Modi announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in Lok Sabha
‘Petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal disses Amit Shah on AAP link to shooter charge
‘Petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal disses Amit Shah on AAP link to shooter charge
1st ODI live: Shami, Bumrah on the money as India look for early wickets
1st ODI live: Shami, Bumrah on the money as India look for early wickets
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Running behind excellence, money running behind him: Akhtar on IND prodigy
Running behind excellence, money running behind him: Akhtar on IND prodigy
Carnival, Kia’s answer to Innova, launched at Rs 24.95 lakh at Auto Expo
Carnival, Kia’s answer to Innova, launched at Rs 24.95 lakh at Auto Expo
Need best smartphones to play PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Here’s a list
Need best smartphones to play PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Here’s a list
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies